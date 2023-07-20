Harare City Queens forward Neshamba scoops FUZ player of the month award

Harare City Queens FC’s forward Rudo Neshamba has been voted Footballers Union of Zimbabwe [FUZ] Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League [ZWPSL] Player of the Month for June.

FUZ took their official Facebook page on Wednesday to announce the Mighty Warriors forward as the award winner.

“[Votes received] Congratulations to the Harare City Queens forward, Rudo Neshamba is our FUZ ZWPSL June Player of the Month. #VotedByThePlayersForThe Players.”

Neshamba who got the highest votes, beat the pair of Charity Karuru of Platinum Royal Queens and Dorothy Nyoni of Chapungu Queens that was also nominated for the monthly gong.

In May, the monthly individual award was scooped by Maudy Mafuruse of Herentals Queens Football Club.

Mafurise walked away with a US$100 voucher, customised FUZ trophy as well as a pair of white adidas soccer boots donated by the French based Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi.