Wife of CIO boss allegedly seizes, torches rival candidate’s car ‘at gunpoint’

Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director General Isaac Moyo’s wife Priscilla Zindari Moyo is being accused of sending state agents to hijack at gunpoint and burn to ashes, a car belonging to aspiring Mwenezi West legislator Tafadzwa Masvayamwando-Shumba.

Shumba believes Moyo wants to weaken him as he contests to dislodge her from the parliamentary seat.

Announcing the development, Shumba said the incident happened on Wednesday evening. Pictures have also been sent showing that the car, a Toyota GD6 was burnt to ashes.

He said the vehicle was hijacked at gunpoint by suspected members of the CIO.

“Mota yangu yatogwa 40mins ago at gun point patsungirirai nemota dzatinifungidzira kuti dzanga dzinemaCIO atumwa naboss vavo. Mwenezi west yavaremera. Ini I’m safe and sound pandiri. Kwanzi vanga vachiti tinoda tafadzwa aripi. Vaidriver towards Marhanda number 1 asi kwanzi pazorura pfuti,” he said.

Shumba, the eldest son of late former Deputy Education Minister Isaiah Masvayamwando Shumba, decided to stand as an independent candidate after claiming that he was rigged in the chaotic Zanu-PF primary elections.

During that time, Shumba wrote a letter to the party’s National Electorate Directorate (NED) accusing the CIO boss Moyo of deploying his alleged subordinates identified as Madhura to manipulate the electoral process in favour of his wife.

“At Barbaton and Nkomo centres no voting was done. People engaged in a terrible fight because of the issue of cell registers which were tampered with and people could not find their names,” read part of the letter.

“Mr Madhura came and forced all cell chairpersons to surrender their cell registers. When he was collecting these cell registers, he was using Mrs Moyo’s car and presumably resources. As a public servant, we believe his duties were to enforce law and order and not to be involved in political campaigns.

“Because of this collection of cells registered, most candidates could not vote because they could not find their names.

“In all centres where Mrs Moyo had no support voting started at 11 am and was closed at 4pm despite people being present to cast their vote thus levelling an unfair playground of free and fair elections.”

“The presiding Officer at Shayamabvudzi Polling Centre turned away polling agents of other participants and would only allow agents for Mrs Moyo to enter the premises and assist their members and members in support of other candidates,” he said.