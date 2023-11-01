Zimbabwe’s youngest MP Takudzwa Ngadziore abducted by men armed with AK47s

Zimbabwe’s youngest MP Takudzwa Ngadziore (24) was abducted by men armed with AK47s in Harare on Wednesday in a suspected case of politically motivated persecution of dissenting voices.

Ngadziore only managed to record a seven minute video on Facebook notifying people that he was being followed.

He was found tortured and naked, allegedly injected with an unknown substance before being dumped at Christon Bank, Mazowe.

“After Ngadziore quickly filmed a live video before being abducted this morning by state agents wielding AK47s, the gang was informed by their colleagues that they had been exposed and were trending on all social media platforms.

“They proceeded to torture him, injected an unknown substance, and then dumped him at Christon Bank in Mazowe. He was stripped naked and was found by a well-wisher who provided him with a work suit to cover his nudity,” his party, opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said.

He has now been taken to hospital.

The men who allegedly abducted him are seen in the video. One is holding an Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK47), an assault rifle.

People are spreading the picture of one alleged perpetrators calling for his arrest.

The man wielding the gun is said to be identified as Nicholas ‘Big Daddy’ Kajese, a CIO agent stationed at Harare Central Police Station. Second man hiding his face is named as Abraham Pasi. Both are members of the ‘Ferret Team’ commanded by Ishmael Mada, CIO director internal.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said a police report will be made. He added that the persecution of opposition members is as a result of the disputed outcome of the 23 August harmonised general elections.

“Hon Ngadziore, (the youngest Parliamentarian in Zimbabwe) was on his way to parliament when he was abducted by these rogue men. In the midst of the storm, he was brave enough to record and expose them.

“We salute his courage and quick thinking under near fatal circumstances. A Police report will be made,” he said.

“This is yet another example of the ongoing wanton lawlessness that has gripped Zimbabwe since the advent of the sham election of the 23rd of August 2023.

“The only way to proceed is for SADC (The Southern African Development Community) to facilitate a Transitional Authority that will restore law and order in Zimbabwe work towards the consummation of a fresh, free and fair election.

“The continous targeting of prominent CCC is designed to instill fear among the generality of the populace. They know they did not win, they know the people are not happy and might rise and all this is meant to demobilise the people. But they will not succeed.

“The people of Zimbabwe demand their vote back, they demand change, they demand respect, respect of themselves as a people, respect of the rule of law, of the national constitution and institutions.

“It also appears that the regime is preparing to defy the SADC outcome if it is not favourable to them by turning into a totally rogue regime.”

Human rights activist Obert Masaraure said: “The abduction of Ngadziore should be the last in Zimbabwe. Let’s declare never again shall anyone be abducted in Zimbabwe. There is a well captured picture of one of those who abducted Ngadziore.

“Let’s keep on sharing the picture and call on Police to arrest the Criminal.”

Former cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi condemned the use of guns against civilians.

“Issuing AK 47 automatic rifles to abduct civilians without even catapults on them is the height of oppression.

“Citizens should be invited to the nearest Police Station followed by a call on them by uniformed officers not men looking like bandits raiding civilian areas of residence. This a Member of Parliament for goodness sake,” he said.