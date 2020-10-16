High Court grants Ngadziore $5000 bail, orders him to be 500 metres away from Impala

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

High Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma has granted $5 000 bail to Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) President Takudzwa Ngadziore.

The High Court ordered Ngadziore to reside at the given address, surrender his passport, stay 500 metres away from Impala and not to interfere with witnesses.

His lawyer Webster Jiti confirmed :

“Mr Takudzwa Godfrey Ngadziore has been granted $5 000 bail which means that he will answer to the allegations at Harare Magistrate Court coming from home,” he said.

Ngadziore was severely attacked by suspected state security agents before he was arrested for demonstrating at the Impala Car Rental offices demanding answers concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in state sponsored abductions.

Recently, Tawanda Muchehiwa, a trainee journalist was abducted by suspected security agents in Bulawayo’s central business district. Unassailable new CCTV footage revealed that the abductors used a vehicle hired from Impala.

The abduction happened, a day before the foiled #31 July anti-corruption national protests.

Muchehiwa was held for three days at an unknown location and was subjected to gruesome torture before he was dumped close to his home after a High Court judge had ordered his release within 72 hours.

The abductors demanded to know where his nephew, the ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu was.

Mathuthu played a crucial role in exposing corruption allegations implicating President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family in the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal.

Yesterday, activist Makomborero Haruzivishe led ZINASU students to storm an Impala Car Rental shop in Harare, locked workers in and left with the keys while demanding the release of their president Ngadziore.