High Court reserves bail ruling for hearing impaired ZINASU President

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

High Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma has reserved the bail ruling for Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Freeman Chingono, one of his lawyers sent by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed that judgement had been reserved. He said his client had hearing problems.

Ngadziore was severely attacked by suspected state security agents before he was arrested for demonstrating at Impala Car Rental offices demanding answers concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in state sponsored abductions.

“We appeared in Court in the matter between Ngadziore versus the state. It was a bail application. We made our submissions and Judgement has been reserved.

“He is feeling well despite having hearing problems,” Chingono said.

Recently, Tawanda Muchehiwa, a trainee journalist was abducted by suspected security agents in Bulawayo’s central business district. Unassailable new CCTV footage revealed that the abductors used a vehicle hired from Impala.

The abduction happened, a day before the foiled #31 July anti-corruption national protests.

Muchehiwa was held for three days at an unknown location and was subjected to gruesome torture before he was dumped close to his home after a High Court judge had ordered his release within 72 hours.

The abductors demanded to know where his nephew, the ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu was.

Mathuthu played a crucial role in exposing corruption allegations implicating President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family in the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal. Nehanda Radio