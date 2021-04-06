Chaos at Harare Court as Haruzivishe is sentenced to 14 months in jail

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

There was mayhem at the Harare Magistrates Court where MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe was being sentenced as police beat up his friends and colleagues who were demonstrating against his 14 month custodial sentence.

Haruzivishe was convicted last week by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga who delivered the sentence today on charges of inciting public violence in connection with a demonstration that happened last year when vendors attacked the police.

He was initially slapped with a 24-months jail sentence on the first count, with 10 months suspended.

On the second count, he was handed a 12-month prison term before 6 months were suspended. He will effectively serve 14 months in prison.

MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere struggled to speak to the media as she was surrounded by police. They forced her to get into her car without speaking to the journalists.

Nehanda Radio managed to capture the part when she said Haruzivishe’s conviction was “controversial”.

“We are going to ensure that he gets bail pending appeal so that he doesn’t spend most of the time in jail. We all know that the conviction is still controversial, even the reasons for custodial sentence,” Mahere said.

Haruzivishe is facing three other charges including kidnapping after he allegedly led Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) students to storm an Impala Car Rental shop in Harare, locked workers in and left with the keys while demanding the release of their president Takudzwa Ngadziore last year.

MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala said: “The jailing of Makomborero will never stop the wheels of change whose time has come.

“This is pure cowardice by a regime whose mark of a beast is oppression and human rights abuses. All progressive forces will stand with him to the bitterest end.” Nehanda Radio