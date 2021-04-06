‘He was not forced to jump into my car: ‘Hell Commander’ speaks on friend who died in his car

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Trevor Mbizvo has shocked social media users by not showing any remorse after his friend, Eddie died during the fatal crash that reduced his Lamborghini to ashes on 28 March.

Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander was involved in an accident while driving his Lamborghini Huracan, the accident claimed one person identified as Edward Mudekunye referred to as Eddie.

Those of the superstitious persuasion have accused Mbizvo of ‘sacrificing’ his friend. Obviously fed up by the bullying, Mbizvo decided to put some trolls in their place.

A social media user identified as Leocadia Mbira commented on Mbizvo’s post saying, “Meanwhile in Glen View a mom lost his only child cause of your reckless driving hell commander urid*o last number. I wish bad in your life you took away Eddy but ucham*a hako.”

To which he responded saying, “Eddy was not forced to jump into my car wangu. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mbizvo then defended his cold response saying, “I’m sick and tired of the abuse. People don’t know the relationship I had with Eddie. We had plans as well. Shit happened and that’s it! I will talk about it after the burial. May his soul rest in peace.”

Eddie was a full time student studying to become a commercial pilot in South Africa.

Mbizvo is not the only one to be bullied over the accident, his girlfriend Ms Shally was the first victim of cyberbullying when the crash happened.

MsShally was accused of practicing witchcraft and carrying around a cloud of bad luck over her that will affect everyone she gets in contact with unless she gets cleansed.

Mbizvo who survived the crash with several injuries, has been discharged from hospital and is already active on social media. Nehanda Radio