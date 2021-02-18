Lucky to be alive: Unarmed Haruzivishe arrested after several police gunshots

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Police allegedly fired several gunshots at opposition activist Makomborero Haruzivishe before they arrested him on Wednesday.

The prominent activist was charged with kidnapping after he allegedly led the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) students to storm an Impala Car Rental shop in Harare, locked workers in and left with the keys while demanding the release of their president Takudzwa Ngadziore last year.

Ngadziore was severely attacked by suspected state security agents before he was arrested for demonstrating at the Impala Car Rental offices demanding answers concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in state sponsored abductions.

Haruzivishe and ZINASU students stormed an Impala shop in Harare located at Speke Street and First Street.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) director Roselyn Hanzi, despite being unarmed, Haruzivishe was arrested after being threatened with several shots by the police.

“After speaking to @MakomboreroH I am concerned that we have a Police “Service” that receives an unarmed young man who has been accosted movie-style or rather nightmarish style, after being fired at multiple times. @PoliceZimbabwe must investigate the manner of this arrest.

“Or maybe we still have a “Police Force”. Firearms are supposed to be used only in extreme circumstances, in self-defence or defence of others. Procedures to follow: Identify self as a police official. Give clear warning. Allow time for warning to be obeyed. This was not done,” she said.

Haruzivishe was charged again with inciting public violence following allegations that he participated in a flash demo outside the premises of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) headquarters in Harare demanding that by elections.

Last week, over thirty youths partook in the protests holding placards that read various messages such as “Free Alan Moyo,” and “We want diaspora vote’” to mention but a few.

“Charges against @MakomboreroH are: (1) Kidnapping (locking doors at Impala) (2) Criminal nuisance (spray painting gates & security wall at ZEC)

3) Participating in a gathering to promote public violence

4) Contravening COVID19 Regs, He will be detained overnight at the police station,” ZLHR said.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Justice Webster Chinamora failed to preside over bail hearing of UZ student Alan Moyo who has had to spend more than 75 days of pre-trial incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison over “frivolous” charges of inciting public violence because the State failed to file its response.

Haruzivishe is expected to make his initial appearance at the Magistrate’s Court tomorrow while bail hearing for Moyo will be made at the High Court. Nehanda Radio