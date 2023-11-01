CCC urges SADC to attend to crisis in Zimbabwe before it gets worse

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has advised the Southern African Development Community (SADC) that the political crisis born out of the disputed harmonised elections is likely to negatively affect the region if not attended to immediately.

SADC concluded that Zimbabwe’s 2023 plebiscite fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The election was marred by massive irregularities including voter suppression and interference of the state security agents.

The regional body met on Tuesday for an extraordinary summit of heads of state and government under Angolan President João Lourenço’s chairmanship to discuss the regional political and security situation focusing on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s issue will be discussed when the leaders meet in Luanda, Angola, on November 4, 2023 for continuation of the summit.

Accordingly, the CCC is urging SADC to expedite solutions for Zimbabwe before the problem becomes a burden for neighboring countries.

“The Citizens Coalition for Change acknowledges the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Heads of State and Government, which commenced today and will reconvene in Luanda, Angola, on November 4, 2023.

“The Summit is addressing critical regional concerns, including the reception of a report on Zimbabwe’s flawed and disputed election,” CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said.

“The SADC Electoral Observer Mission declared that the election held on August 23 violated the country’s Constitution and significantly deviated from the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections

“The ongoing Summit centers around fostering peace, security, and governance in the region. We express satisfaction that SADC appreciates its overall Policy Direction and Control Responsibility within the community, particularly in relation to the disputed elections in Zimbabwe

“Consequently, we urge SADC to urgently tackle the genuine risk posed by the sham August plebiscite to regional stability. The crisis cannot be disregarded, as it visibly strains social services in neighboring countries and lays the groundwork for widespread insecurity.

“On behalf of our citizens, we filed a petition with SADC under its SEAC Dispute Resolution mechanisms, which facilitate peaceful resolution of electoral disputes in the region, aiming to deepen democratic standards and preserve peace and stability

“It is time for decisive regional action. We call upon SADC to uphold their Observer Mission Report and facilitate a process whereby Zimbabwe can regain legitimacy, firmly rooted in the free will of the people.

“This will ensure stability in the region and discourage anti-democratic regimes from obstructing the collective will of their citizens. Only then can the regional destabilization stemming from Zimbabwe’s deepening political crisis be resolved,” Siziba added