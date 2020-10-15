Haruziviishe, ZINASU students lock Impala workers inside shop, leave with keys

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Activist Makomborero Haruzivishe on Thursday led Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) students to storm an Impala Car Rental shop in Harare, locked workers in and left with the keys while demanding the release of their president Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Ngadziore was severely attacked by suspected state security agents before he was arrested for demonstrating at the Impala Car Rental offices demanding answers concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in state sponsored abductions.

Haruzivishe and ZINASU students stormed an Impala shop in Harare located at Speke Street and First Street.

The students vowed to close down colleges and universities until Ngadziore is released from prison.

“We are in charge, we have the keys. You’re abducting people. Tawanda Muchehiwa is someone’s brother. We are here to make a statement that, since you made him arrested, we have also locked in. We are in charge.

“We are giving you an ultimatum:

“1) you must go and withdraw the charges against Takudzwa Ngadziore.

“2) you must obey and release information for abducting people in Zimbabwe. This is going to be continuous.

“You locked Takudzwa Ngadziore in Prison, we have locked your shop also.

“We are also going to close Colleges and Universities until Takudzwa Ngadziore is released,” they said.

Recently, Tawanda Muchehiwa, a trainee journalist was abducted by suspected security agents in Bulawayo’s central business district. Unassailable new CCTV footage revealed that the abductors used a vehicle hired from Impala.

The abduction happened, a day before the foiled #31 July anti-corruption national protests.

Muchehiwa was held for three days at an unknown location and was subjected to gruesome torture before he was dumped close to his home after a High Court judge had ordered his release within 72 hours.

The abductors demanded to know where his nephew, the ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu was.

Mathuthu played a crucial role in exposing corruption allegations implicating President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family in the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal. Nehanda Radio