“Life should go on” – Babes Wodumo on loneliness, Mampintsha’s death

South African gqom queen Babes Wodumo says that she is looking ahead to life without her late husband Mampintsha, although she feels lonely sometimes and has found the task of making decisions on her own quite hard.

The Wololo hitmaker is preparing for the third season of, uThando Lodumo, which will be the first since the death of a man who was a major part of the first two installments of the popular reality TV show.

In an interview with Zimoja, Babes revealed that life had been hard since the passing of Mampintsha.

“At times it’s lonely, having to have this big house all by myself, no more funny remarks from him. It’s been challenging but I must say I’ve handled it very well because life should go on,” she said.

Babes said since the passing of her husband, she had to learn how to take charge of her own life.

“It’s been different without my Mampintsha. I had to learn to make decisions on my own. Before I used to make decisions with Mampintsha, so I’m doing everything on my own with the help of my team, but all is well,” she said.

Babes said the upcoming season of her reality show would shed light on her life as a recently widowed single mother.

“More drama, a lot about how my life has been after the passing of my husband, my struggles and challenges of being a single mom having to wear my queen crown with pride and finding my feet,” she said of the show’s third season.

Meanwhile, Babes said music fans could still look forward albums from her and her late beau.

“My album is coming out next month, fans will get to hear the last magic we poured out on this album. Plus, next year I’ll be releasing Mampintsha’s album as well. The project is done, he was going to release this year, but I’ll carry on as planned fans are going to love it,” she said.