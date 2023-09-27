Nutty O, Gemma Griffiths set to headline 13th edition of Shoko Festival

Zimbabwe’s longest running festival of urban culture, Shoko Festival will be headlined by Afro pop sensation Nutty O and phenomenal globetrotting songstress Gemma Griffiths amongst other international artists.

This year’s edition will run from the 28th to the 30th of September 2023 in Harare and Chitungwiza.

The concert will feature a star-studded line up of headline acts including the NAMA-award winning rapper Bling4, Gemma Griffiths and Nutty O.

Also headlining the festival is South Africa’s Xabiso Vili – the current World Poetry Slam Champion – and Botswana’s multi award winning Afro pop artist, Jordan Moozy.

Running this year under the theme “#The Take Back”, a clarion call for young Zimbabweans to reclaim their space and art to create a better future for all, Shoko Festival is a celebration of free expression, cutting edge urban art and alternative youth culture.

Nutty O and Gemma Griffiths will perform in the hyped Peace In The Hood concert which traditionally marks the grand finale of the festivities.

The festival will feature a variety of events, including the opening Mash Up night, the popular Shoko Comedy Roast, the Hub Unconference, and the Peace In The Hood Concert.

“This year, we are giving the people an inspiring 3 days of powerful music, thought-provoking talks and riotous laughter,” said Festival Director, Comrade Fatso,

“Join us to hear young people reclaim their voices and their art forms!”

This year’s edition of Shoko Festival will kick off on Thursday 28th September at Moto Republik with Mash Up Night.

It will host The Women’s Cypher, a live performance by some thrilling female MCs including Young Gemini, Noluntu J and Banshee. Mash Up Night will feature a variety of musical performances, including never-seen-before mashups of urban, traditional and electronic music genres.

Curated by artist Thando Mlambo’s Dark Art Matter(s) collective, Mash Ups Night will take the audience on a sonic journey featuring the likes of rising hip hop star Noluntu J, the Maskandi duo Apiwe and Sobancane and electronic producer DJ Rori.

Xabiso Vili and Jordan Moozy will also feature at Mash Up Night.

On Friday 29th September, REPS Theatre will host the hugely popular Shoko Roast which sold out last year when former Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa, was the Roastee.

This year’s Roast presented by Simuka Comedy is set to live up to its billing as it will feature the outspoken serial entrepreneur, Kuda Musasiwa on the hot seat.

Also known as Begotten Sun, Kuda Musasiwa wears many hats including Farmer, Entrepreneur, Music Producer, Activist and Husband.

With top comedian Doc Vikela as the Roast Master and the likes of R Peels, Candace Mwakalyelye and Ricky Fire as panelists it looks set to be a hilarious evening.

The festival will close its curtains with Peace In The Hood, a day-long music event in Chitungwiza Unit L, on Saturday 30th September.

Shoko’s main event will feature Bling 4, Gemma Griffiths and Nutty O for an electric shutdown of the festival. Also on the line up are Bagga, Mycole Biller and Hwinza amongst other acts.