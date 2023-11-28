Babes Wodumo slept for two hours on Mampintsha’s chest after he died

South African musician Babes Wodumo says that she slept on the chest of her husband, the late Big Nuz frontman Mampintsha, for two hours after he passed away.

Mampintsha, who had a tumultuous relationship with Wodumo over the years, passed away on Christmas Eve last December after suffering two strokes.

Recounting the last moments she spent with her husband, Wodumo said they had promised each other they would take pictures when one of them was about to die.

“When I arrived, they had covered him in a white sheet. I screamed telling them that he couldn’t breathe. They said he had passed away. Before he died, we spoke about taking pictures of each other on the deathbed.

“I said if I died first, he would take a picture of me. I was crazy. I slept for about two hours on his chest. I said to myself, Nkulunkulu, let’s go,” Wodumo revealed.

Wodumo also said she had found it hard to process her grief immediately after his grief, as she not believe that Mampintsha had really passed on.

“I said they must open the zip, so he could breathe. My head was not in the right place.I lost my friend, best friend, my love and Sponge’s dad. He chose to leave me. I had to accept that he was gone,” she said.

Wodumo said during her time at the hospital, she continuously searched for cameras, somehow believing it might all just be a prank.

“After two hours, they took him. I left with them, and I kept telling them ‘you’re hurting him’. I was not in the right state of mind. I kept looking for cameras, thinking it was all just a prank,” she added.