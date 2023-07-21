Babes Wodumo promises posthumous Mampintsha album release

South Africa’s self-proclaimed Queen of Gqom, Babes Wodumo, has said that she will soon release an album by her late husband, Mampintsha, which will feature the last song the couple worked on together before the Big Nuz frontman passed away.

Mampintsha died in December after suffering from a stroke.

In an Instagram post, Wodumo revealed she would release both hers and Mampintsha’s albums at the same time, as the two projects had been done for a while but had been shelved in order to allow Big Nuz to release first.

Babes included videos of their collaborative process while also sharing some loving moments shared by the couple.

“We recorded both our albums sawaqeda womabili (finished them) but didn’t release cause we were letting Big Nuz release 1st. When we were done out, of the blue you requested senze lengoma, little did I know it was the last song we did together. Mampintsha’s last prayer Ngithethelele#Albums Coming Soon.”

Babes has spent most of this year mourning Mampintsha, a man that has often been credited for her rise to stardom but also accused of consistent physical abuse and infidelity.

In February, she acknowledged the gap he had left in her life as she celebrated her first Valentine’s Day without him.

“Wow, after so many years this is the first Valentine’s Day without you sthandwa sam. Today women out there are celebrating with loved ones, but me being here today makes it different from others.

“I forever cherish days we shared together. Ngyazi ujabulile ukungbona,” she wrote.