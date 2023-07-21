Dynamos fan Gibson Mahachi laid to rest; club assist with funeral funds

Dynamos supporter Gibson Mahachi who was found dead at Barbourfields Stadium on Monday, over 30 hours after the Glamour Boys recorded a 2-1 win versus Chicken Inn, was laid to rest at Umvutsha Cemetery in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Mahachi’s lifeless body was found by council employees who were cleaning the Mpilo End bay after the DeMbare game played last Saturday.

Police confirmed Mahachi’s death in a statement.

“On July 17, at around 7AM, a Bulawayo City Council general hand was doing her cleaning duties at Barbourfields Stadium.

“When she approached Mpilo End bay she saw a body of the now deceased lying on the steps leading to the terraces. A police report was made.

“Investigations were carried out and it was revealed that the now deceased was one of the fans who were at Barbourfields Stadium during the Dynamos and Chicken Inn match and was drinking some hot stuff (strong distilled liquor) with his friends.”

Dynamos through their vice chairman Vincent Chawonza assisted with funds for the 47-year-old Mahachi’s funeral.

Mahachi is survived by four children.