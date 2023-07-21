Tony Bennett: Legendary New York crooner dies aged 96

Tony Bennett, the legendary New York pop and jazz singer, has died aged 96.

Bennett was known for songs such as The Way You Look Tonight, Body and Soul and (I Left My Heart) In San Francisco.

He also collaborated with star performers from Lady Gaga to Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra, who called him “the best singer in the business”.

During a career that spanned eight decades, the crooner sold millions of records and won 20 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award.

Elton John, who also duetted with the star, led the tributes, posting: “So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest Legendary US singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96singer, man, and performer you will ever see.

“He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him.”

His death was confirmed by his publicist Sylvia Weiner in a statement to the Associated Press.

She said he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause of death, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.