ZOC appoint Marlene Chiedza Gadzirayi as new Chief Executive Officer

The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) on Friday announced the appointment of Marlene Chiedza Gadzirayi as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

ZOC confirmed Gadzirayi’s appointment through a statement which reads: “The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms.Marlene Chiedza Gadzirayi as the new CEO or Secretary General (SG).”

She (Gadzirayi) will replace Stephen Mudawarima who left the organization on 6th February 2023 after spending two years as the chief executive officer.

Gadzirayi will assume her new role on the 1st of September 2023, taking over from Memory Pakati who is the Head of Finance and Administration but has been the acting CEO since February 2023.

Gadzirayi is a holder of an MBA in Public Management from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), a Bachelor’s Honors Degree in Accountancy from Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE), an Executive Certificate in Project Management from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), and an ASMC graduate from the class of 2020.

She recently, completed an MSc Management and Finance at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom through the Chevening Scholarship, and awaits her graduation.