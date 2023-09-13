Police confirm arrest of 12 people over mayhem at Barbourfields Stadium

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has officially confirmed the arrest of twelve individuals in relation to the violence that occured at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium at the weekend.

There was fan violence on Sunday at BF in Bulawayo when Dynamos hosted Highlanders in the match day 22 fixture.

The violence erupted 39 minutes into the match after Bosso fans ran amok, invading the pitch to protest against referee Allen Bhasvi’s decision before attacking and injuring police officers.

Eight people including four police officers were injured with no fatalities reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ZRP revealed a dozen individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence that was denounced by the Premier Soccer League and Bosso.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the public violence which occurred at Barbourfields Stadium on 10th September 2023,”reads the statement.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that investigations are still on-going.

Of the 12 that were arrested, six were apprehended for public violence while four for nuisance, and two are in custody for contravening the Firearms Act.