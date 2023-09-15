Barbourfields violence: Bosso, DeMbare, Muduhwa summoned by PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has summoned Dynamos and Highlanders as well as Bosso player Peter Muduhwa to appear before their disciplinary committee over the violence that rocked Barbourfields (BF) Stadium on Sunday.

This follows last weekend’s violence that led to the abandonment of the much anticipated encounter pitting the two traditional giants.

The match was called off in the 36th minute due to crowd trouble after Bosso fans invaded the pitch in protest against referee Allen Bhasvi’s decisions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the PSL charged both clubs with a number of offences that include pitch invasion, missile throwing and acts of violence.

Highlanders vice captain and defender, Peter Muduhwa “is accused of inciting violence and improper behaviour which brings the league to disrepute”.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has summoned Highlanders FC, Highlanders FC player Peter Mudhuwa and Dynamos FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of the Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC played at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday 10 September 2023

“Highlanders FC have been charged for causing the abandonment of the match, missile throwing, pitch invasion, acts of violence and malicious damage to property.

“Dynamos FC have also been charged for pitch invasion, missile throwing and acts of violence,” reads the statement.

The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Tuesday 26 September 2023 at the PSL offices in Harare.