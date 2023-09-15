‘We hated each other’ – Cassper Nyovest on new song he dedicated to AKA

Cassper Nyovest says that although he and his late nemesis, the slain fellow South African rapper AKA, shared a deep resentment for each other, he was shocked and grieved with his fans when he was shot and killed in Durban earlier in the year.

Nyovest, who tussled with AKA for almost a decade, dedicated a song on his latest album, Solomon, to the late rapper.

On the song, Candlelight, Nyovest raps about how he thought he would be rejected by AKA’s family when he went to pay his respects.

“The other day I went to see your family, and I was scared cause I thought that they’d be mad at me,” Nyovest raps.

“But they embraced me, your momma is a lady and your father might be cooler than you, maybe. Everybody miss you, auntie Lynn and uncle Tony we’re all with you. And every time that you feel down, we will lift you.”

During a private listening session for his album held at the Monte Casino on Thursday, Nyovest spoke about how the death of old foe had affected him.

“That was a tough song to write,” he said. “I never thought ever in my life that I’d be writing a song about Kiernan (AKA) in that light.

“When I heard of his passing, I couldn’t even express the pain I was feeling because of our relationship, we hated each other… I was shocked myself; I was so sad. I realised how important he was to me and I felt for his family and his kid.”

Nyovest also said Solomon is his favourite album, as he felt that he had nothing else to prove.

“This is a rap album. It’s fully rap,” Nyovest said.

“This, for me, is my favourite album. It’s my best album because I’m just myself – I didn’t sing and judge myself. It’s also my most simplest album.”