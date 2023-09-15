Former Chapungu, Nkana FC goalkeeper Talbert Shumba joins Triangle United

Former Chapungu United and Zambian top flight side Nkana FC goalkeeper Talbert Shumba has reportedly joined Triangle United as a free agent.

Shumba has been unattached after parting ways with the Motsepe Championship side Casric Stars FC.

This was after his contract expired in June 2023.

Formerly with Free State Stars, the 33-year-old goalkeeper will compete for the number one jersey with youngster Matripples Mleya who joined the Sugar Boys in January from Bulawayo Chiefs.

Shumba’s recently completed move to the Thulani Sibanda coached side comes few months after he was said to have attracted interest from South African lower division league sides.

According to South African publication FARPost in July, Marumo Gallants and Black Leopards were interested in the big goalkeeper who was part of the Zimbabwe Warriors squad at AFCON in Cameroon in January 2022.

Shumba confirmed to FARPost: “Several clubs including Marumo Gallants have made inquiries but so far, there is nothing conclusive at the moment. Of course, there is one club that appears more.”