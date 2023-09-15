Brito urges Bosso fans to continue cheering team despite drop in form

Highlanders Football Club coach Baltemar Brito has urged the Bulawayo giants’ fans to continue cheering their team despite a huge drop in form in recent weeks.

Brito’s remarks comes after Bosso who had a good start to the season after clocking 19 games without a defeat, are now struggling to produce positive results.

In their last three league encounters, Bosso have failed to pick a single point.

They suffered defeats against FC Platinum [0-2] and Chicken Inn [2-0] while their third fixture against Dynamos last Sunday was called off in the 39th minute due to violence.

At that time, Amahlolanyama were trailing 2-0 to DeMbare whose goals came courtesy of Keith Madera and Frank Makarati.

Imploring fans to rally behind their team, the Portuguese international coach said: “Being a supporter of a winning team is so easy. So now it’s the time they [fans] should show the world that they are proud Highlanders supporters now more than ever.

“Let’s show the world and other teams that we are together, we will do things better in a good behaviour,” said Brito ahead of their next assignment with Yadah FC on Sunday.

“It’s time for them [fans] to understand that together we can achieve good things. Good days are easy to support but bad ones are difficult but that is when the power of the fans must show up.”

Highlanders are seated second on the log table with 41 points after 21 games, one adrift of log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars who have played 22 matches.