Bosso, PSL strongly condemn acts of violence and hooliganism at BF

Highlanders and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have both denounced the violence and hooliganism that took place following the premature ending of a match between Highlanders and bitter rivals Dynamos on Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The highly anticipated “Battle of Zimbabwe” was cut short in the 39th minute due to Bosso fans protesting against referee Allan Bhasvi’s calls.

At that moment, Highlanders were trailing by two goals scored by Keith Madera and captain Frank Makati.

The unfortunate incident left several people injured, with some rushed to hospital in an atmosphere that has been condemned by both Bosso and the PSL.

In a statement, Highlanders expressed deep sadness at the crowd trouble that led to the abandonment of the match.

Bosso went on to apologized to all stakeholders for the “unsporting behavior displayed during such a family event.”

Similarly, the PSL strongly condemned the behaviour, emphasizing that “violence and hooliganism have no place in football.”

The local football governing body, urged clubs to “educate their supporters on football rules and regulations”, stating that “pitch invasion is a serious offense punishable with severe consequences.”

This is not an isolated incident as previous matches between these two iconic clubs have ended prematurely due to similar acts of violence.

In May 2022, the match was also called off in the dying minutes after DeMbare fans invaded the pitch protesting against the referee’s decisions.