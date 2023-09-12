Barbourfields Stadium chaos: 8 people injured, zero fatalities recorded

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced that eight people, including four police officers, sustained injuries during a pitch invasion by supporters of Highlanders and Dynamos teams at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium on Sunday.

In a statement released on Monday, the ZRP stated: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police condemns all forms of public violence at soccer matches in the country and will ensure that arrests are effected on hooligans without fear or favour.

“The Police assures the public that comprehensive investigations are underway in connection with the violence which erupted during the Premier Soccer League match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on 10th September 2023.

“Preliminary investigations have established that four (04) police officers and four (04) members of the public were injured during the pitch invasion and subsequent violence which erupted inside the stadium. Three (03) Police vehicles were stoned and damaged by the soccer hooligans.”

The ZRP also expressed concern over “some politicians who tried to take advantage of the high profile soccer match to incite violence before, during and after the soccer match. Some of the political undertones have been clearly seen on social media platforms”.

The chaos resulted in the abandonment of the match in the 39th minute after Bosso fans invaded the pitch protesting against referee Allan Bhasvi’s decisions.

At that moment, Bosso were trailing 2-0 courtesy of goals by Keith Madera and Frank Makarati who netted for DeMbare.