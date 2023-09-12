Trey Nyoni opens Liverpool scoring account with a hat-trick for U-18’s

Highly rated Zimbabwean youngster Trey Nyoni opened his Liverpool scoring account with a hat-trick when the Reds U-18’s thumped Southend United 10-0 in a friendly played on Friday.

The 16-year-old midfielder completed his move to Liverpool from Leicester City late last month (August).

This was after Liverpool had spent months tracking the promising starlet.

Speaking after Friday’s big victory, the Reds’ U-18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson said: “It was a really pleasing performance and we played really well,” he told the club’s official website.

“We scored some excellent goals and it was nice to see the work we’ve been doing on the training pitch really pay off today.

“Trey got his first goals in a red shirt, he will take a lot from that, and it was great to have Ranel back.

“Fair play to Southend United as well. They never gave up even with the high scoreline, they kept working hard and we thank them for coming to Kirkby.”

Born to Zimbabwean parents, Nyoni is considered to be the next big thing in England.

The UK-based teenage sensation who has represented England in the junior ranks, qualifies to play for Zimbabwe.