MacG, Sol Phenduka sued by actress over Podcast and Chill comments

South African actress Rosie Motene is suing popular podcast hosts Sol Phenduka and MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho alongside Mongezi “Toll A$$ Mo” Mahlangu, for comments the comedian made during an episode in which he addressed the sexual assault allegations against him.

Also included in the lawsuit is Duduzile Methula, a producer on the controversial podcast.

The actress filed the lawsuit against the quartet in the Joburg High Court, where she is demanding R200 000 and an apology from Mahlangu for damaging her name.

During an episode of the podcast in 2021, Mahlangu claimed that Motene had encouraged South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to act on allegations made against him by model Lerato Moloi.

“The biggest b*tch to attack me. Biggest number one feminist f@&cking b*tch, Rosie Motene. Hmm. Ask any nigga. Ask any nigga will tell you. Koo beans!

“Ngwana Satan [Satan’s child]. Ask any nigga, ask any nigga who tell you. Koo beans,” Mahlangu said.

He continued: “She [Rosie Motene] was busy coaching Lerato. Tell them he raped you. Tell them! Tell them, tell them you want your day in court. Akenya pressure ko NPA [she put pressure on the NPA],” he said.

Motene took offense at the use of the words “Koo beans” and “ngwana Satan,”as she said these were injurious and gave the wrong impression of her character to the general public.

“As a result of the defamation, the plaintiff has been damaged in her reputation and dignity and has suffered damages in the sum of R200 000.

“Wherefore the plaintiff prays for judgment against the defendants, jointly and severally, the one paying, the others to be absolved,” read the papers filed in court.

For Mahlangu’s actions, the actress wants an apology not only from him but from MacG, Phenduka and Methula.

The apology, she said, had to read as follows: “We hereby apologise for broadcasting the defamatory statements made by Mr Mahlangu regarding Rosie Motene on 8 December 2022, on the ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’ podcast.

“We had not confirmed the facts beforehand, as we should have.

“We further apologise to our fans for the false statements and will strive to verify content for our shows before broadcasting any content in future.”