Controversial South African podcaster MacG proposes live on stage

Although he has acquired a reputation as a straight-talking podcast host who never hesitates to shoot from the hip, South African media personality Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho showcased his softer side on Sunday night when he got down on one knee and proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Naledi Monamodi, live on stage.

MacG proposed during the Podcast and Chill: Road to 1-million event during which he and acolytes such as Sol Phenduka celebrated hitting the one million subscriber mark on YouTube.

In front of a packed SunBet Arena in Pretoria, MacG, chronicled how Naledi had stood behind him before his podcast became a widely followed phenomenon.

“Before all of this happened, there was a lady by my side, who stood next to me and told me, ‘Baby, you can do this!’ She told me, ‘Baby, there’s no-one else who can do this,’” he said.

“When we just had an iPad, she did the first show. When I was out, broke and didn’t have any money, I crashed at her apartment.

“It was as big as this corner right here, but we chilled and she stuck with me. She’s the only woman who loved me when I didn’t have a show, when I was a nobody. Man, the stories that I can tell you about this lady, it’s incredible,” MacG said.

The notoriously foul-mouthed podcaster then got on one knee and asked Naledi, who was accompanied by their son, to marry him.

“But because tonight, everybody I love is here … Naledi Monamodi, will you please spend the rest of your life with me?”

Naledi was spotted heading to the side of the stage to collect herself after being taken by surprise by the proposal. She approached the podcaster and responded: “Yes!”, after receiving encouragement from the audience.