I will pay winning bonuses to players of any team that will beat Highlanders – Cephas Chimedza

Former Dynamos and CAPS United left back Cephas Chimedza has pledged to “pay winning bonuses to players of any team that will beat” undefeated log leaders Highlanders Football Club.

Chimedza’s pledge comes after Bosso are yet to taste defeat in 17 matches, managing 10 wins and seven draws.

The in-form Baltemar Brito coached side are leading the pack with 38 points seven points ahead of second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Posting on his Facebook timeline, the 2004 Soccer Star of the Year, said he is willing to pay winning bonuses to players of any team to end Bosso’s unbeaten run in the ongoing campaign.

“I will pay winning bonuses to the players of any team that will beat Bosso,” wrote Chimedza.

The 2023 season reached the halfway stage at the weekend when Bosso registered a crucial 0-1 win away at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Lynoth Chikuhwa’s solitary strike in the second half after a beautiful left footed curler, earned Bosso maximum points.

The 2006 champions who are hoping to end a 17 year title drought play ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium in their next assignment this coming Saturday.