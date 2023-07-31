Slayz Deeds accuses Solo of stealing ‘Budget Yeizvozvo’, sidelining him for Ndunge Yut

Slayz Deeds (real name Chancemore Bandera) has accused dancehall chanter Solo of stealing a song he wrote, Budget Yeizvozvo, sidelining him and choosing instead to add Ndunge Yut on the same track.

Budget Yeizvozvo has become a viral hit on social media, particularly on Tik Tok, where its lyrics seem to have resonated with a lot of users.

However, in the background, there is a dispute as to the true ownership of the song, with two versions, one with Solo and another with Ndunge Yut, having been uploaded on YouTube last week.

As of Monday morning, the tune featuring Ndunge had garnered 52 000 views while the one with Saeyz, who claims to be the original owner of the song, has been viewed over 37 000 times.

In a video posted on his Tik Tok account, Slayz recounted how he had recruited Solo for their collaboration.

“I wrote that song, and after I had written it, I decided to look for a person who would fit with it because it is a song that requires someone who’s a bit dramatic. I decided to look for Solo and when I asked him to do the collaboration he agreed,” he said.

Slayz said he was then surprised to find that the same song had been released, this time with Ndunge Yut, while he was still arranging for a video for it.

“So after we recorded the song, I put out of a video of us today in studio on my Tik Tok account. The song blew up and I said we should do a video on Friday.

“Then on Sunday I was surprised to see that Solo had featured Ndunge Yut in the same song that I had featured him, when in fact it was my song.

“I called him and asked what was going on because it’s my song then he started cutting off my phone calls or not answering at all. But the song is mine, I wrote it then I looked for him,” he said.

Slayz added that Solo should have been transparent with him if he wanted to add Ndunge Yut to the song because he is a more marketable name.

“If he wanted to do a song with Ndunge, because he is a big name already, he should have approached me and asked for a collaboration between the three of us instead of stealing it from me.

“Maybe he thought I am not well known enough but how are we going to rise as upcoming artistes when we write songs and they’re stolen from us?”

Slayz added: “Right now he is not answering calls and I have even tried to get some people to phone him but he won’t pick up. It’s now like we are enemies when he’s someone I would call a friend,” he said.