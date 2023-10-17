Cassper Nyovest, MacG squash “beef” after making peace in New York

Black Coffee’s historic show at the Madison Square Garden provided an unlikely setting for South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and MacG to resolve their simmering “beef”, which stemmed from comments that the podcast host made over baby mama, Thobeka Majozi.

In 2022, MacG made the startling claim that Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane was sleeping with Majozi, while Nyovest was romantically linked with amapiano musician Kamo Mphela.

“I heard he’s allegedly smashing Cassper’s wife. Cassper is apparently smashing Kamo Mphela who he (Andile Mpisane) was smashing.

“Right now, allegedly, Andile is smashing Cassper’s baby mama and Cassper is smashing Kamo. So, they swapped,” Mac G said at the time.

That comment sparked rumours that Nyovest was not the father of his only child with Majozi, Khotso.

Despite the bad blood between them, Nyovest said they had resolved their differences while in the US to support fellow South African, Black Coffee, as he made history.

“I’m in entertainment, I get it, you can say whatever you want to say about me but once you start involving my kid, then we have a problem,” Cassper said to Mac G in New York during the concert after party.

The tiff between the two started when, Nyovest told users on Twitter that he would never go on MacG’s popular Podcast and Chill.

Mac G said whenever he tried to reach out to his manager, he would be hit with “Cassper is not doing interviews right now” but then Mac G would hear him on another podcast or see him TV doing interviews.