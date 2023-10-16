Elizabeth Tsvangirai reacts to Garry Mapanzure’s death, ‘fix our hospitals’

Elizabeth Tsvangirai, the widow of former Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, has weighed in on the tragic death of singer Garry Mapanzure by urging the government to improve emergency and healthcare services, particularly in provincial hospitals.

“Losing a child is every parent’s worst and most painful nightmare,” she posted on Instagram.

“May the God of all comfort, comfort the Musendekwa family, Mushati family and the Mapanzure family.

“I will continue to pray for their souls as I also pray for a speedy recovery for those in critical care. Rest in Peace Garry, Ashley, Tino and all those who went to be with The Lord this week.

“It is my prayer that our government will increase the number and quality of public health facilities and emergency services in each district / province to give everyone a fighting chance. Our provincial hospitals should be able to provide critical and specialised care for all.”

Mapanzure, who was was laid to rest yesterday at Lawn Cemetery in Masvingo yesterday, succumbed to injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last Thursday in Clipsham Heights suburb along the Beitbridge Highway.

Great Zimbabwe University Law student and Mapanzure’s friend Langton Madima (27) who was driving a Mazda Demio died on the spot.

Mapanzure’s sister Margret Zigomo, was admitted in Masvingo Provincial Hospital alongside her friend, Respina Machokoto. Zigomo’s child died at the scene of the accident.

Following the tragic accident, the spotlight has fallen once again on Zimbabwe’s healthcare services, after it emerged that Mapanzure died as he waited for an ambulance from Harare after air medical services failed to attend to him owing to power faults at a Masvingo helipad.

Posting a video on social media, in which Mapanzure’s grieving wife led mourners as they sang Makananaka Jesu, prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono revealed that Mapanzure had waited 12 hours to get access to services that may have saved his life.

“A deeply emotional and heart wrenching tribute as the wife of the deceased Zimbabwean musician, Garry Mapanzure sings for her husband.

“Garry died last week after the car he was traveling in was involved in an accident. He fought for his life for 12 hours but Masvingo Provincial Hospital had no oxygen, no CT Scanner and no ambulance to take him to Harare,” wrote Chin’ono.

The veteran journalist said the incident was the latest illustration of deteriorating healthcare standards in Zimbabwe.

“Like many before him and probably many after him, he passed on due to the tragic failure of the Zimbabwean Government to provide modern basic requirements in hospitals due to massive corruption, looting of public funds and plunder of the country’s natural resources.

“Zimbabwe has simply become a failed State in regards to healthcare,” he said.