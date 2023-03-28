Zanu PF withholds election results as party bigwigs cry foul over rigging

Zanu-PF is seemingly divided over results of the primary elections as party bigwigs feel despised by the emancipation of new and young turks in the party.

The ruling party held its controversial internal polls last weekend. Preliminary results, however, saw a new Zanu-PF support base emerging following the fall of several party heavyweights, including ministers amid reports of factionalism aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Several veteran parliamentarians are still in shock after they fell by the wayside during the party’s internal election. Some are also crying foul citing incidents of alleged rigging and electoral malpractice.

“Things are not right as I’m talking to you right now. To them (losing senior members), this election looks like a manifestation of factionalism. They feel like they have been betrayed and someone is trying to get rid of them.

“This has never happened before. If they (a special ad hoc tribunal) uphold these results, you are going to see a major change in Zanu-PF come general election day,” a top Zanu-PF official told Nehanda Radio.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha on Monday said a special ad hoc tribunal would meet on Tuesday (Today) to consider complaints, some of which might affect the results.

“We allowed people to lodge complaints, an adhoc special tribunal will be meeting tomorrow, and outcomes of these complaints will affect results,” he added.

Zanu-PF primary elections saw new youthful turks grabbing seats from senior party members.

Senior members like John Mangwiro, Dexter Nduna, Mary Mliswa, Phillip Chiyangwa, Joseph Chinotimba, David Musabayana, Sekai Nzenza, Girovah Dzapasi, Patrick Dutiro, Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, Jenfan Muswere, Matsikenyere, Kindness Paradza, Abednico Ncube lost dramatically to new and youthful and vibrant characters.

Fortune Chasi who was famous as Energy Minister while being loved by both opposition and ruling party members also lost his seat in Mazowe Central.

Losing members are, however, crying foul citing incidents of rigging and have since lodged several complaints to a special ad hoc tribunal.

Their main worry, according to sources, is the simultaneous fall of most senior members of the party and the promotion of young turks.

In Mashonaland East Province, results indicated that Industry and Commerce Minister Sekai Nzenza lost to fellow cabinet minister, Felix Mhona for Chikomba East National Assembly constituency.

In Chikomba West constituency, Deputy Health Minister John Chamunorwa Mangwiro lost the seat to popular actress Tatenda Mavetera.

In Manicaland, Chimanimani West constituency sitting MP and Manicaland Province Minister of State and Devolution Nokhutula Matsikinyere lost to newcomer Wilson Maposa.

In Mashonaland West Province, sitting Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna and Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa (Hurungwe West) also lost in the elections.

In Chegutu East current MP and Zanu-PF Deputy Political Commissar Webster Shamhu reportedly lost the primaries.

In Goromonzi West, former legislator for the area, Beata Nyamupinga bounced back after she won the right to represent the party which was initially held by Energy Mutodi who has transferred to Masvingo Province.

In Buhera, Manicaland Province, all the constituencies were won by new entrants.

In Buhera West, Zanu PF Director of Information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi beat incumbent, Soul Nzuma and four others while Joseph Chinotimba fell to Ngonidzashe Mudekunye in Buhera South with Samson Matema claiming the scalp of the sitting legislator, Mathew Gijima Nyashanu in Buhera Central. Philip Guyo won in Buhera North replacing Cde William Mutomba who is a Senate candidate.

In Mutasa North, sitting legislator and chairperson of the portfolio committee on Women Affairs, Chido Madiwa lost to Obey Bvute, while businessman and footballer Innocent Benza won the right to represent the party in Mutasa Central constituency.

Bimha warned members against publishing preliminary results when they are yet to be endorsed by the Politburo.

“The official results of the primary elections are announced by the national command centre at the party headquarters. There could be other sources giving information through Twitter, but those results are not official.

“We need to be very thorough and verify these results. In most areas, results are posted at the centre and they remain unofficial. These results are preliminary as they are subjected to discussion in the Politburo, after that, they can be final results,” he said.