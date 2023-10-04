Plot to recall CCC MPs as “Zanu-PF launches crude hunt for 2/3 majority”

A former MDC-T Matabeleland North provincial chairperson and PDP official Sengezo Tshabangu, believed to have signed letters that produced opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) double candidates during elections claiming he was the party’s interim Secretary General, has written to the Speaker of Parliament and Local Government Minister purporting to recall CCC MPs and councillors.

While the CCC has no structures, Tshabangu is claiming to be the party’s Interim Secretary General and intends to recall 15 CCC MPs and 17 councillors.

The ruling Zanu-PF, in the 2023 harmonised general elections, failed to achieve the two-thirds majority it sought in Parliament, winning 136 of the 209 National Assembly seats contested, with the CCC managing 73.

The CCC performed better than in the 2018 election when it contested as the MDC Alliance as it gained 10 more elected seats while Zanu PF lost nine.

Zanu-PF, in 2018 garnered 145 seats, gaining a two-thirds majority against the then-MDC Alliance’s 63 seats.

Exiled former cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi believes that Tshabangu is being sent by Zanu-PF to help the ruling party to achieve the two thirds majority they craved in Parliament.

“The cruel and crude hunt for a 2/3 majority begins. It will take all forms, shapes and modes. Be careful where you eat what you eat, watch your rearview mirrors, be super careful on the road, who you date and sleep with, this is in addition to these recalls,” he said.

Zanu-PF wants a two thirds majority in order to pass laws and critical decisions without the approval of the opposition.

Its thought this will also allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to amend the constitution to allow him to run for a third 5-year term.