Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SA based Zim actor Jerome Galiao arrested for allegedly beating up wife

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedNews
By Vanessa Moyo 31,028
SA based Zim actor Jerome Galiao arrested for beating up his wife
SA based Zim actor Jerome Galiao arrested for beating up his wife

SA based Zimbabwean actor Jerome Galiao who played Dr Nyasha Mugari in eTV soap “Scandal” has been arrested for allegedly beating up his wife Nerissa Mema.

According to multiple reports the 38-year-old actor who has a Brown Belt in Judo (Martial Arts) was taken into custody on Monday, March 27, at Linden Police Station in Randburg.

His case is under reference number CAS 280/3/2023, and he was expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday March 28, on charges of domestic violence.

“Jerome is in police custody in Randburg. He was arrested last night for domestic violence. He is in the cells and will appear in court on Tuesday (today). You can contact SAPS for more information. This is not the first time he has bashed her,” a source is quoted saying.

Meanwhile the wife, Nerissa has declined to comment telling the media “I want some privacy at this time.”

Related Articles

Suluman snubs Tryson’s album launch

206

Tryson postpones album release

251

Suluman, Tryson Chimbetu feud escalates

518

Apart from starring in Scandal, Galiao has also featured on Isithembiso, Gomora, The Queen, Umlilo, Zabalaza, Housewives and Broken Vows.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments