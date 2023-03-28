SA based Zim actor Jerome Galiao arrested for allegedly beating up wife

SA based Zimbabwean actor Jerome Galiao who played Dr Nyasha Mugari in eTV soap “Scandal” has been arrested for allegedly beating up his wife Nerissa Mema.

According to multiple reports the 38-year-old actor who has a Brown Belt in Judo (Martial Arts) was taken into custody on Monday, March 27, at Linden Police Station in Randburg.

His case is under reference number CAS 280/3/2023, and he was expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday March 28, on charges of domestic violence.

“Jerome is in police custody in Randburg. He was arrested last night for domestic violence. He is in the cells and will appear in court on Tuesday (today). You can contact SAPS for more information. This is not the first time he has bashed her,” a source is quoted saying.

Meanwhile the wife, Nerissa has declined to comment telling the media “I want some privacy at this time.”

Apart from starring in Scandal, Galiao has also featured on Isithembiso, Gomora, The Queen, Umlilo, Zabalaza, Housewives and Broken Vows.