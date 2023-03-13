Chirambadare, Mutizwa, Pfumbidzai score in Nedbank Cup Round of 16

South Africa-based Zimbabwean trio Edmore Chirambadare, Knox Mutizwa and Ronald Pfumbidzai were on target for their respective clubs during the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 matches that were played over the weekend.

Forgotten ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Chicken Inn FC midfielder Chirambadare scored for Venda Football Academy in their 2-1 loss to Soweto giant Orlando Pirates.

Chirambadare found the back of the net in the 49th minute to restore parity after Pirates had took the lead courtesy in the 24th minute Kermit Erasmus.

Erasmus’ header from close range off a Dean Hotto left footed sublime cross had put the Soweto giants in front.

Albeit, Chirambadare got the equaliser four minutes in the second half after capitalising on a defensive error by Orlando Pirates’ goal provider, Hotto.

His goal resulted in the two teams who could not be separated in 90 minutes going into extra time.

The Buccaneers won the game thanks to Thembinkosi Lorch’s late winner which made it 2-1 for Pirates.

Elsewhere, in form Zimbabwe Warriors’ prolific striker Knox Mutizwa was also on the score sheet when Golden Arrows bowed out of the Nedbank Cup after suffering a 3-1 loss to Royal AM.

He scored a stoppage time equaliser to force the match into extra time.

However, the businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s owned side scored twice in extra time to progress to the last eight.

Ex-Warriors and CAPS United defender Ronald Pfumbidzai was also among the scorers when his Chippa United eased past lower league side Mpheni Home Defenders with a 2 nil victory.

Pfumbidzai broke the deadlock with 31 minutes into the match, putting Chippa ahead before Diego Appollis scored the winning goal in the 70th minute.