DJ Levels arrested over rape claims by former Health Minister’s daughter

Despite initial reports that he had fled for South Africa, Chilspot Records producer Tafadzwa ‘Levels’ Kadzimwe has been arrested and is currently being held at Borrowdale Police Station in Harare awaiting his court appearance.

Levels is being accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend Ashley ‘Shashl’ Moyo, the daughter of the former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

The RnB singer pressed rape charges against her ex-boyfriend after their sex tape was leaked last month something that has cast doubt on her claims.

State owned tabloid H-Metro initially reported that a source had claimed that Levels has been trying in vain to invite Shashl to South Africa to negotiate the possible withdrawal of the charges.

“Levels cannot be located or reached on his mobile phone,” said the source.

“He was last seen at Borrowdale Police Station with Shashl for counselling a day before the latter lodged a police report against him.

“It is from that meeting where Levels sensed danger, the consequences of the nude videos, and decided to flee,” said the source.

Levels’ rape case was reported at Borrowdale police station .

“Sometime in July 2021 date unknown the accused person and the complainant were not yet in a relationship but were working together in music at Chillspot studio in Mbare.

“On an unknown date in July 2021 the accused asked the complainant to pass through his place of residence to take his car since they were using the complainant’s car and they were coming from the studio,” read part of the police memo.

“When they were at the accused’s place they got inside the house. While inside the house they started kissing at the same time the accused pushed the complainant into his bedroom. Then the complainant stopped kissing and informed the accused that she wanted to reach home before curfew time.

“When the complainant was about to leave the bedroom, the accused grabbed the complainant by her trousers, pulled it down to thigh level and he pushed her on the bed and fell down facing upwards.

“The accused person forced himself on top of the complainant. He pulled her pant the level just below his buttocks. The accused person inserted his erect …. into the complainant’s …. and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent and without protection.

“After the act the complainant ran away from the scene and went home.

“The matter came to light when the accused person sent some nude videos and pictures of him and the complainant. The reason for him to send those nude videos and pictures is that they broke up and this didn’t go well with the accused person.” read the police memo.