Levels back in court, remanded to next year in case involving Shashl

Mbare based Chillspot Records producer Tafadzwa “Levels” Kadzimwe has been remanded to March 10 next year in the case he is accused of leaking intimate photos and a sex tape of himself and former girlfriend, singer Ashleigh “Shashl” Moyo.

Levels appeared in court on Tuesday for a routine remand hearing and is facing charges of “transmitting nudes without consent.”

Harare magistrate Kudzai Zihove remanded the matter to March 10 next year while Pardon Dziva prosecuted.

Levels dated Shashl between September last year up to November this year when the daughter of fired former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo ended the relationship.

The producer is said to have tried to persuade her to reconcile and even followed her to Pabloz Club in Harare where she allegedly spurned his overtures.

The case against Levels is that when Shashl refused to reconcile he retaliated by leaking their intimate photos and a sex tape, something considered “revenge porn”.

According to Shashl’s recorded statement during police investigations, she found out about the pictures and videos on November 27 around mid-morning.

“Then on the 27th of November 2022 at around 1000hrs that is when I noticed that my nude videos and pictures with the accused person were on social media and I believe that the accused person is the one who posted them to get revenge since he had threatened to tarnish my image,” she said.

“He once did it in August 2022 when he posted a video of us kissing. On the same day, the accused person called me stating that he wanted to see me so that we could fix the issue together, or else he would kill himself, but I turned down his suggestion.”

Shashl initially accused Levels of raping her but it appears she later withdrew those charges.