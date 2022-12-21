“I’m just a social activist, not a power monger” – Sikhala tells “persecutors”

Incarcerated opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has told his persecutors that he is “just a social activist and not a power monger”.

The Zengeza West legislator who has spent more than six months in jail over what his party call “frivolous” charges of inciting public violence to avenge the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in June this year, has remained defiant against the regime.

The courts have constantly denied him bail several times despite applying for freedom on changed circumstances. They made him wait for trial.

Writing from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, the country’s biggest and most notorious jail, Sikhala paid tribute to the late Ali, his wife, children and colleagues who sympathise with him.

He remains defiant that he did not commit any crime.

“I repeat for the umpteenth time, I have not committed any crime. Since birth, I have never killed or hurt a fly and until death I shall never kill or hurt one. I am being persecuted because I was defending a weak and powerless Moreblessing Ali.

“To Moreblessing Ali, I am being crucified and made to live like a rat, because of you. I am being crucified because of the generality of the suffering Zimbabweans,” Sikhala said.

“Moreblessing Ali, I am not even bitter about what is happening to me. I love all who are taking turns and rotations to insult, humiliate and malign me.”

He added: “To my dearest wife, you have been made a widow during the lifetime of your husband. I am no longer able to toil for our children the way I used to do. You never missed a meal of your choice when I was not withdrawn from you.

“Do not bother yourself about what you will eat tomorrow, God will provide for you. He shall raise and inspire several people who are sharing the pain with me, who will assist you during the time of need.

“If the situation becomes tough, the dearest mother of our children, don’t be troubled to miss a meal or two per day. Adapt to survive on one meal a day. God will keep your body and your soul together. No matter how long I will be withdrawn from you and our children, please praise the Lord for he is in charge.”

To his children, Sikhala said: ….. “don’t be distracted from your books. You are the pride of my heart, for God has given you extraordinary brilliance at school. Like I always advice you, the intelligence you all have is not yours, but God’s.

“God will not allow you to be withdrawn from schools and universities because you have been made fatherless during my lifetime. God shall raise men and women of good standing, who are sharing the pain and predicament your father is going through to help you proceed with your education, like what they did this semester.

“Like I always tell you, I want you to be aerospace scientists, doctors, lawyers and engineers. Some of you, have already your father’s wishes. Remain focused and leave my predicament in the hands of God. He shall solve it in his own way,” Sikhala wrote