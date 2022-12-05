Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zhombe man in jail for 3 months as wife frames him for ‘raping daughter’

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal
By Nehanda Radio 29,260
File picture of a man in jail
File picture of a man in jail

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

A woman from Mnidwa Village under Chief Malisa in Zhombe tried to fix her husband for having an extra-marital affair by colluding with her 16-year-old daughter and reporting to Police that he raped the juvenile.

The man who spend three months in jail only won back his freedom after the daughter baulked during cross examination and revealed that her father never raped her but the case was a plot by the mother.

The matter was discharged at the close of the State case last Thursday. The matter was heard by Gokwe Regional Magistrate Lungile Ncube.

The girl was cross-examined by prosecutor Melissa Makombe and she said she fabricated the rape allegations at the instruction of her mother.

Related Articles

Shashl presses rape charges against Levels following sex…

60,371

Shock, outrage in Zimbabwe as another girl (9) is raped and…

68,028

Smirking churchgoer raped woman as she held her sleeping…

57,992

Rape accused former VP Mphoko’s son hands himself over…

60,676

Interpol set to investigate President Mnangagwa over rape…

58,496

Mutami files police report in Australia accusing Mnangagwa…

49,018
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments