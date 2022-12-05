Zhombe man in jail for 3 months as wife frames him for ‘raping daughter’

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

A woman from Mnidwa Village under Chief Malisa in Zhombe tried to fix her husband for having an extra-marital affair by colluding with her 16-year-old daughter and reporting to Police that he raped the juvenile.

The man who spend three months in jail only won back his freedom after the daughter baulked during cross examination and revealed that her father never raped her but the case was a plot by the mother.

The matter was discharged at the close of the State case last Thursday. The matter was heard by Gokwe Regional Magistrate Lungile Ncube.

The girl was cross-examined by prosecutor Melissa Makombe and she said she fabricated the rape allegations at the instruction of her mother.