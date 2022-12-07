Shashl drops rape charges against Levels… ‘but on certain conditions’

Chilspot Records producer Tafadzwa ‘Levels’ Kadzimwe is now only facing charges of violating the data protection act after his ex-girlfriend Ashley ‘Shashl’ Moyo dropped the rape and physical abuse charges against him.

Levels appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Data protection Act, and was freed on ZWL20 000 bail. He was arrested on Monday by Borrowdale Police after Shashl pressed rape charges against him.

The RnB singer and daughter of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo pressed rape charges against her ex-boyfriend after their sex tape was leaked last month something that has cast doubt on her claims.

Accordingly, rape and physical abuse charges have been referred back to the police upon indications that Shashl intends to withdraw but on certain conditions which are still to be agreed on.

State owned tabloid H-Metro reported that a source had claimed that Levels has been trying in vain to invite Shashl to South Africa to negotiate the possible withdrawal of the charges.

A police memo outlining the rape charges against read:

“Sometime in July 2021 date unknown the accused person and the complainant were not yet in a relationship but were working together in music at Chillspot studio in Mbare.

“On an unknown date in July 2021 the accused asked the complainant to pass through his place of residence to take his car since they were using the complainant’s car and they were coming from the studio,” read part of the police memo.

“When they were at the accused’s place they got inside the house. While inside the house they started kissing at the same time the accused pushed the complainant into his bedroom. Then the complainant stopped kissing and informed the accused that she wanted to reach home before curfew time.

“When the complainant was about to leave the bedroom, the accused grabbed the complainant by her trousers, pulled it down to thigh level and he pushed her on the bed and fell down facing upwards.

“The accused person forced himself on top of the complainant. He pulled her pant the level just below his buttocks. The accused person inserted his erect …. into the complainant’s …. and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent and without protection.

“After the act the complainant ran away from the scene and went home.

“The matter came to light when the accused person sent some nude videos and pictures of him and the complainant. The reason for him to send those nude videos and pictures is that they broke up and this didn’t go well with the accused person.” read the police memo.