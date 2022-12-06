Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Harare City striker Jerry Chipangura jailed 14 months for drug dealing

Relegated Harare City forward Jerry Chipangura who was arrested by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in June after being found with crystal meth commonly known as mutoriro, guka or dombo in street lingo has been jailed for 14 months for drug dealing.
He was convicted by the Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka on Monday.

The 24-year-old was nabbed by the police in Mabvuku on 30 June after he was found in possession of 40 grams of meth stashed in his small adidas bag and a satchel he was carrying worth an estimated street value of $200 000.

His arrest came after a tip off that the he was dealing in the mentioned drug substance (meth) scientifically known as methamphetamine, a highly addictive dangerous drug derived from methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

Drug abuse, particularly mutoriro has been rampant in Zimbabwe and it has destroyed many lives as well as caused immeasurable harm to the health of quite a number of youths.

Its abuse by the youths who claim they find solace in the dangerous drug because of high employment rate has reached alarming levels.

