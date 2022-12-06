Ex-Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton urges Nakamba to exit the club

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has urged Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to leave the English Premier League (EPL) club in January.

Hutton’s advice comes after the 28-year-old Zimbabwean international was placed on the periphery this season.

The Hwange born former Bantu Rovers player is yet to feature for Villa this season, he has only managed to make it into match day squads though infrequently.

Firstly, Nakamba was out favour in his former manager Steven Gerrard’s team before the manager got sacked in October and his departure appeared as a ray of hope for the struggling defensive midfielder.

However, despite Gerrard’s departure the player’s situation never changed as he was also overlooked by his new coach Unai Emery in his few games in charge.

This has seen the 38-year-old Scottish international, Hutton urging the Warriors star to leave the club in the coming EPL January transfer window.

Albeit, the former Villa defender who played for the EPL side Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers in Scotland also believes that Nakamba’s fate is in Emery’s hands.

“It depends what talks have gone on behind closed doors and where the manager sees him,” he said.

“Does he fit into his plans? I think we will probably get an idea of that in the coming weeks leading up to January. If he does not feature he has to go, it is as simple as that.

“If a new manager comes in, clean slate for everybody, and you are still nowhere near it, then I think the writing is on the wall that you need to move on.”

Nakamba was given the opportunity to impress Emery last week when Villa played Cardiff City in a friendly match.

He started the match in what was his first appearance this campaign and giving his rating the club’s correspondent and Birmingham Mail sports writer Ashley Preece said:

“In for his first appearance since pre-season and did OK but was caught in possession on one occasion as Nakamba, like most, looked a little rusty.”