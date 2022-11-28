Levels in trouble after leaked sex tape with former minister’s daughter

Music producer Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, known as Levels, could find himself in real trouble after his sex tape with singer Shashl (Ashleigh Moyo) leaked over the weekend and the daughter of the former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo is now claiming “he is violent, he forced me into sex, it was actually more like rape.”

The sex tape and a series of compromising pictures sent Zimbabwean social media into meltdown over the weekend amid reports that Levels himself had gone missing or was in hiding after initially issuing an apology and blaming the leaks on his phone being stolen and hacked.

Shashl however has spoken to the State owned H Metro tabloid newspaper and given her side of the story claiming that Levels was someone who “would force me to sleep with him when I didn’t want to.”

Shashl says it’s not true that Levels phone was stolen and that the music producer from Mbare’s Chillspot Records had deliberately leaked the video and pictures.

“He forced me into the situation. He would force me to sleep with him when I didn’t want to.

“It started on social media when people were saying Levels and Shashl are dating, yet we were not.

“He is actually the one who posted that story. Later on, he started to corner me to sleep with him.

“I refused on several occasions before he threatened me that he would not record my music,” she claimed.

“Levels then moved to the next level where he forced me to actualise the relationship, of which I didn’t want.

“I refused to actualise the relationship. I was cornered, I was between a rock and a hard place.

“He kept threatening me over releasing some nudes. He then released a picture of us kissing, in which he warned me that he was showing that he can do more than that.”

“It was a lie that I stole his phone, how can I steal his phone? If I had stolen it, why was he calling?

“He released his nudes to act as if someone was dropping them, he then later released a sex tape,” Shashl continued.

The singer claims she has since pressed cyber charges at Borrowdale Police Station.

“I am pressing charges against him. He boasts that nothing can be done against him. I did not know how to say it but I was in trouble as he was blackmailing me.

“He is bragging that he is untouchable. He is violent, he forced me into sex, it was actually more like rape.

“I was left with no option but to report the matter to the police so that the truth would be known,” Shashl is quoted as saying by H Metro.

Over the weekend DJ Fantan claimed that Levels, his partner at Chillspot Records, had gone missing.

“Levels, all efforts to get in touch with you have failed. But please never forget how far you have come and all the times you have pushed on even when you felt like you couldn’t.

“Getting knocked down in life is a given but there are a lot of people who need you and are waiting to hear your side of the story. Maziviro andokuita hangu ini, I know u are strong and you are clean like Jesus police record,” Fantan wrote.

Before his disappearing act Levels had taken to his Instagram page to apologises to his followers and claiming that his phone was stolen at Pablos Nightclub in Harare.

“I would like to apologize to my fans, family, my bosses nemi mese vanyarikani. Please forgive me. Maoneswa zvinhu zvakadai I’m very sorry I’m not going to blame anyone but myself.

“Thanks God zvabva zvatopera hachisisina chimwe chakapfuura zvavaita. I promise you never see such again I’m sorry. My Samsung s21 was stolen from Pabloz nezuro after a small fight so these where in phone but I’m sure they are done now. I’m sorry,” he said.