Mushekwi ‘can’t stop’ scoring in China, nets his 15th goal of the season

Former Zimbabwe Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi is scoring for fun in the Chinese Super League.

The 35-year-old big striker scored his 15th goal of the season when his side Zhejiang Professional FC ran riot over Hebei CFFC on Saturday.

Zhejiang put Hebei to sword with a 6-1 victory as the goalscoring machine Mushekwi opened the scoring in the 21st minute, tapping from close range.

Following Saturday’s goal, in the last four games Mushekwi has found the back of the net five times.

As he continues to score, the former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns player is extending his tally as the club’s all-time leading top goal scorer after overtaking ex-Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu in September.

In August, the left footed striker made history in the Chinese Super League after netting the fastest goal of the current campaign when he broke the deadlock with only 38 seconds into the match.