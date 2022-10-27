Arsenal’s Pablo Mari stabbed in supermarket attack as one victim dead

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been taken to hospital following a fatal stabbing in a supermarket in Milan.

Mari, who is on loan at Italian side Monza, was one of six people stabbed at a shopping centre earlier on Thursday. He was understood to be taken to a hospital in northern Milan.

An unnamed 46-year-old man reportedly stole a knife inside the shop and “without warning, started hitting random people”, injuring five persons and killing one. He has since been arrested by police and taken into custody.

ANSA news agency reported that a 30-year-old supermarket employee died en route to the hospital.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said upon hearing the news: “I know [technical director] Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He is in hospital. He seems to be OK. I will get a briefing now about what happened.”

Mari is on loan at Serie A side Monza from Arsenal for the season. The deal includes a buy option, which would become permanent should Monza avoid relegation, which they are expected to do.

Arsenal are in contact with Monza and will continue to be so as the situation develops over the coming days.

“We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari,” said a statement from the club.

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani said on Twitter: “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon.” Evening Standard