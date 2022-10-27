‘I’m waiting for Kadewere like rain in May’ says Real Mallorca coach

Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca’s manager Javier Aguirre has said he is ‘anxiously’ waiting for the injured Warriors forward Tino Kadewere to regain full fitness and return to the field of play following a leg injury that placed him on the side lines possibly until end of year.

Kadewere joined Mallorca in September from the French Ligue 1 side Olympic Lyon on a season long loan deal with an option to buy.

However, he is yet to make his La Liga debut after sustaining an injury to the quadriceps of his right leg during training a day before Mallorca played giants Real Madrid.

The club confirmed the injury on their website to which it was estimated that the lanky forward will return after six months although the period could be cut short as he began his road to recovery last week and is now reportedly training with the rest of the squad.

Providing some injury updates about his squad, Mallorca’s gaffer Aguirre revealed that he is eagerly looking forward to have the 26-year-old striker fully fit to play him in his team.

“The only casualties are that of Grenier, who received the fifth yellow card, and those of the injured Tino (Kadewere) and Greif. The game against Sociedad showed me that the team also performed well despite playing with seven not-so-usual player,” he was quoted by 24hfootnews.

“Now I myself have 18 or 20 players who can be starters, blessed problem! I’m waiting for Kadewere like rain in May, but the important thing is that we gradually get good results, it’s something we need to continue trusting in the project,” he went on to reveal.

Last week, on their twitter handle, Mallorca posted Kadewere’s photos where he was captured conducting individual light training at the club’s training complex showing his road to recovery.