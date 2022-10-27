T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe shock Pakistan with thrilling one-run victory

Pakistan’s World Cup hopes suffered further damage with a shock one-run defeat by Zimbabwe in Perth.

An inspired performance from the Zimbabwean bowlers ensured Pakistan finished on 129-8, chasing 131 to win.

Shan Masood looked to be steering Pakistan out of trouble before he was stumped for 44 off spinner Sikandar Raza, who took 3-25.

It was Zimbabwe’s first ever win outside the first round of a men’s T20 World Cup.

“It’s so special, especially after the work we did to get into the Super 12s,” said Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine.

“We didn’t want our tournament to end there, we wanted to come in and play some really good cricket against some top teams and I think we did that exceptionally well today.”

Needing three to win from the final ball, Shaheen Afridi could only manage a single and was run out trying to come back for a second run which would have secured a tie.

Pakistan are now without a win after two games, with their first outing against India also ending in a tense defeat.

The result takes Zimbabwe third in Group Two behind India and South Africa, while Pakistan are fifth.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Zimbabwe struggled against fiery Pakistan bowling, with Sean Williams’ 31 the only individual score of more than 20.

Mohammad Wasim starred with 4-24 and leg-spinner Shadab Khan took 3-23.

But Pakistan lost openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early and slipped to 36-3 before a partnership of 52 between Masood and Shadab rebuilt the chase.

But when Shadab and Haider Ali fell in consecutive balls off Raza, the momentum shifted back to Zimbabwe.

In a chaotic finish, seamers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava bowled with excellent discipline before a six and a four from Mohammad Nawaz swung the equation back in Pakistan’s favour.

But Brad Evans responded to have Nawaz caught at mid-off from the penultimate ball to virtually end Pakistan’s hopes.

Pakistan are not out of the tournament, but are now dependent on other results going their way.

“We are very disappointed,” Masood told BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. “I don’t think we’re a batting unit that can’t achieve a target of 130.

“We had the game in our hands, only being two down in the 13th over and the run-rate went below seven – we just had to finish the game off.

“It’s very disappointing that when push came to shove a little bit and pressure came on that we let it slip.”

History for Zimbabwe, disappointment for Pakistan

Pakistan came into the World Cup as potential favourites. After a competitive seven-match series with England, they boast a fearsome fast bowling line-up and one of the best opening partnerships in world cricket in Babar and Rizwan.

But after two games, their hopes of qualifying from the group stages are hanging by a thread.

Pakistan were undoubtedly favourites before the game started, and even more so when their bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to just 130.

Shaheen was not at his brilliant best with the new ball, evidently still recovering from injury, but Haris Rauf and Wasim were fast, fiery and gave absolutely nothing away – the former particularly economical, conceding just 12 runs from his four overs.

Alongside leg-spinner Shadab, it is easy to argue that they are the best bowling attack in the tournament.

But Zimbabwe were not going to back down easily.

Pakistan rely heavily on their openers and they managed just 18 runs between them, exposing a rather vulnerable middle order.

They stuttered to 28-2 after the six-over powerplay and Zimbabwe capitalised on the uncertain start.

Eventual player of the match Raza continued his fine tournament, taking his tally to eight wickets, but it was a relentless all-round performance.

It was particularly impressive that Zimbabwe held their nerve up until the final ball, given their lack of tournament experience in comparison to their rivals.

The joyous scenes at the end of the game showed just how much it meant, with players dancing, singing and taking numerous pictures with their fans as their historic World Cup journey continues.

“I’m lost for words,” said player of the match Raza, who revealed he was inspired by a pre-match good luck message from Australia legend Ricky Ponting.

“My thoughts are dry and I think that is because of all my emotions. I just can’t tell you how proud I am of this group of boys.

“The way the seamers started at the top was unbelievable and the way we backed it up in the field and just kept believing, I don’t think there are any words that I can share right now.”