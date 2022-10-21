T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe qualify after beating Scotland by 5 wickets

The Zimbabwe men’s national cricket team have qualified for the International Cricket Council Twenty-20 (T20) World Cup Super 12 for the first time in their history.

The Chevrons sailed through to the Super 12 after beating Scotland by five wickets in their final group match that was played on Friday evening in Hobart, Australia.

They finished as the Group B winners followed by Ireland who also advanced to the next stage of the tournament after defeating West Indies by nine wickets.

Zimbabwe qualified for Group 2 and will now face Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Netherlands and neighbours South Africa.

While Ireland who are in Group 1 will play England, Australia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Scotland won the toss and chose to bat first.

They finished with 132/6 in their 20 overs with their batsman, George Munsey being the highest scorer.

The left hand batsman who is also the Scotland opener scored 54 runs from 51 deliveries.

However, his effort was not enough to help the Scots beat a well determined and impressive Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe were excellent in their bowling with the pair of Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava managing two wickets each.

All-rounder Sikandar Razar who was voted player of the match and Blessing Muzarabani picked one wicket apiece.

Chasing 133 runs, Zimbabwe started the chase in an unconvincing manner with the vice captain Regis Chakabva coming out first with only five runs after an LBW.

Chakabva was followed by the young talented Wessly Madhevere who scored zero and Sean Williams was also shown the way having scored only seven runs.

But a partnership by the experienced pair of Raza and Craig Ervine who scored 64 runs for the fourth wicket helped the Dave Houghton coached side to record a historic win.

Speaking to the media after the game, the player of the match, Raza, gave “credit to the Scottish side for making it tough for Zimbabwe to win the match.”

He also applauded the pair of Ryan Burl and Milton Shumba who finished the job for the Chevrons with nine balls left.

“The two youngsters (Burl and Shumba) played very well in the end. I also want to give them credit for their performance.”

Zimbabwe will open their Super 12 games with a tough encounter versus South Africa on Monday afternoon at Bellerive Oval in Hobart then play Pakistan at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Thursday.

They play Bangladesh in their third fixture at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday before facing Netherlands next week Wednesday (2 November).

Lastly, they will play against India on the 6th of November at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.