Khama Billiat still the best player in South Africa – Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Amazulu FC defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has said under-fire ex-Warriors forward Khama Billiat is still the best player in the South African top flight league.

Mphahlele’s comment comes on the backdrop of the pint sized attacker facing a lot of criticism from a section of Kaizer Chiefs’ fans who believe he is no longer the best player following a slow start to the campaign.

Billiat is yet to find the back of the net this season in nine appearances he has made for Amakhosi and has provided only one assist.

The form has seen him being repeatedly criticized by the Soweto giants faithfuls together with former Chiefs players.

But despite their criticism, Mphahlele, Billiat’s former teammate at Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns insists that the Zimbabwean international is still the best.

Quoted in an article published by FARPost, the former Bafana Bafana defender said: “For me, without fear of anything, he (Khama) is still the best player in the PSL.

“Show me a player that plays like him? For me, you know how it goes.

“You play five or four games without scoring a goal; people start throwing negative words. For me, Khama is still the best in the PSL.”

Billiat has turned out for three top flight clubs in South Africa namely; defunct Ajax Cape Town, Sundowns and now Chiefs.

He completed his move to South Africa in 2010 from Harare giants CAPS United to join Ajax Cape Town in the then ABSA Premiership.

He stayed for two seasons at the club before signing for Sundowns in 2013 where he won a number of trophies including the league titles and the CAF Champions league cup.

In 2018, he left Sundowns for Chiefs but things have not been going well for the highly rated midfielder at Naturena especially considering he is still to win any silverware with the premier league giants.

His contract with the club expires at the end of the season and it seems Chiefs are reluctant to offer him a new deal.

Meanwhile, Billiat was recently named in the CAF team of the decade for the period between 2010 and 2020.