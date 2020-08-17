More prominent role for Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta will be given a more prominent role in Arsenal’s transfer business following the shock exit of head of football Raul Sanllehi, with the Spanish coach to have the final say on all transfers.

The north London club announced on Saturday that Sanllehi would be leaving his post as part of a restructuring behind the scenes, with managing director Vinai Venkatesham absorbing his role.

But it is not only Venkatesham who will enjoy a bigger say in the goings on at Arsenal, with The Times reporting that Arteta will now have more control over transfers.

Former Barcelona director of football Sanllehi was brought in by Ivan Gazidis to remove the enormous authority Arsene Wenger had enjoyed over transfers during his long reign.

But after an investigation into the £72 million deal he conducted for Nicolas Pepe, it was decided that a different framework was required.

Arteta will now work closely with technical director Edu to decide transfer targets, with Venkatesham signing off budgets, and the Arsenal head coach will be given the final say on all incomings and outgoings. — AFP.